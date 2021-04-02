Pace car is a Mustang Shelby GT500
GLADEVILLE – Ford has been named the official pace car for Nashville Superspeedway as the pieces continue to come together for reopening of the track and its June NASCAR tripleheader.
“It’s an honor to be linked with such an iconic company as Ford as we continue to build toward our June race weekend,” said track president Erik Moses. “Ford has a tremendous motorsports history and is a brand that connects with our fan base here in Middle Tennessee. We can’t wait to see a Ford lead America’s best drivers to the green flag at Nashville Superspeedway on Father’s Day weekend.”
Previously, Ally was named the title sponsor of the June 20 Cup Series race, and Rackley Roofing the sponsor of the June 18 Camping World truck race. A sponsor has yet to be announced for the June 19 Xfinity Series race.
“It’s great to have Nashville Superspeedway back in NASCAR, and we’re excited to serve as its official pace car,” said Jeannee Kirkaldy, Ford Performance’s motorsports marketing manager. “We have a wonderful partnership with Dover Motorsports and we’re ready to continue to play an integral role in their race weekends at Nashville and Dover. We have several exciting new vehicles in our Ford lineup and we’re looking forward to showcasing them at the track.”
Ford, which last year earned its 17th NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championship, is also the official pace car at Dover.
Chase Briscoe, a Ford driver who will contend for Rookie of the Year this season, participated in a recent Goodyear tire test at the Superspeedway.
After the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 leads the field to the starting line, he hopes another Ford will be the first to cross it at the end of the race.
“It’s cool that they’re on board here at Nashville and for them to start the track off as a Ford-branded track,” said Briscoe, who drives for Stewart-Hass Racing. “It’s cool whenever we go to a Ford track. The pace car is a Ford, and there’s Ford signage everywhere, and it feels like you’re more at home.”
Moses said fan response has been strong, with 15,000 temporary seats being added to 25,000 permanent grandstand seats to meet the anticipated demand. Tickets are on sale at 866-RACE-TIX.