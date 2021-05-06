After years of chasing checkered flags, a few seasons ago Mt. Juliet’s Joseph Meyer cut back on his racing. Now he’s ready to catch up.
“I stepped away and took it easy for three or four years,” says Meyer, 34, who was among the area’s most successful drivers during his past tenure at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“I ran only one race last year and a couple the year before,” he says. “I’m ready to get started again.”
Meyer got his comeback off to a good start with a third-place finish in the Super Trucks division in the Speedway’s season opener two weeks ago. Of the numerous Wilson County racers who compete in various divisions at the track, Meyer’s finish was the highest.
“If felt good to be back,” Meyer says.
The Super Trucks won’t be racing Saturday night, due to a packed schedule that includes an ARCA race. Meyer plans to run “one or two more” when the truck series resumes.
Meanwhile, he is preparing Pro Late Model and Super Late Model cars for some future races this season.
By running only a few truck races, Meyer won’t be in contention for the points championship. Likewise, by missing some of the races in the Pro Late Models and Super Late Models, he won’t be in the chase for those titles either.
He says championships don’t matter right now.
“What I want to do this season is get a few races in, compete for wins, and maybe run a full schedule next year. I’d also like to run the Snowball Derby (in Pensacola, Fla.) in December if things work out.”
Meyer, who graduated from Tennessee Tech with a degree in mechanical engineering, works for the Kasai auto parts manufacturing company. He and his father, Joe Sr. – a retired dirt-track racer – prepare their cars in their Mt. Juliet shop.
“My dad is completing a new shop, and that’s been part of the delay this season,” Joseph says. “We hope to have everything ready by mid-season.”
Looking to rebound: Five local drivers will be in the lineup for Saturday night’s Pro Late Model 100 at Fairgrounds Speedway, all hoping to improve their performance from the April 17 season opener.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho is the defending track champion, but mechanical problems took him out of the opening race and plunged him to 19th in the standings. That’s a deep hole to dig out of in the final seven races.
Hunter Wright finished 8th, Chase Johnson 9th, Bennie Hamlett 13th and William Hale 22nd after being caught up in a crash.
Hamlett, one of the track’s most veteran racers, remains optimistic about his season as he debuts a new car this weekend that wasn’t ready in time for the opener.
Information about tickets and starting times is available at nfsinfo@ddeventsinc.com.
Veterans Motorplex: Millersville's Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway) will hold seven divisions of racing Saturday night, headlined by a 50-lap Late Model feature. Details are on the Motorplex website highlandrim.com.