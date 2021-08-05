Scheduled Nov. 30 thru Dec. 2 -
GLADEVILLE – With the eyes of the international racing world already focused on Nashville for this weekend’s Music City Grand Prix Indy Car race, NASCAR Thursday announced it will return its Champion’s Week awards ceremony to the city Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
All the attention will cast a warm glow on Nashville Superspeedway.
“As we all saw in 2019, Nashville is the perfect market to host the season-ending NASCAR awards celebration,” said Dover Motorsports CEO Michael Tatoian in response to the announcement and its positive impact on the Superspeedway.
“It will put a shining spotlight on our track,” Tatoian said. “All the stakeholders will be excited once again to return to this exciting event.”
The three days of festivities will be highlighted by the crowning of its champions in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series in the downtown Music City Center.
The event was held in Nashville in 2019 after several years in New York and Las Vegas.
The Music City event drew a record-breaking crowd. The enthusiastic turnouts, concerts, appearances by NASCAR stars and country music celebrities and other festivities were factors in NASCAR’s decision to grant Nashville Superspeedway a Cup Series race -- and in Dover Motorsports being eager to accept.
“It reflected the area’s tremendous NASCAR interest and excitement,” Tatoian said at the time. “It was clearly a market we all wanted to get back into, especially with a Cup race.”
The Superspeedway’s June tripleheader was a huge success, and one of the drivers who ran each of the three races will return to Nashville to be crowned champion.
The inaugural NASCAR Champion’s Banquet was held in New York City in 1981 for the Cup Series only, with Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway graduate Darrell Waltrip claiming the crown.
It continued to be held in the Big Apple until 2009 when it was moved to Las Vegas. It remained in Las Vegas until 2019 then to Nashville, where Music City out-dazzled Vegas.
Last year’s scheduled return was canceled due to the pandemic, but officials are hopeful current flare-ups will soon be under control.