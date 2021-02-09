Young NASCAR star Chase Elliott won the Cup Series championship last season, and another young racer named Chase -- Wilson County’s Chase Johnson -- hopes it’s an omen.
“Yes, sir, I sure hope so,” says Chase, who, like his NASCAR namesake is also the son of a former champion. Chase Elliott’s father Bill was a Cup Series champion, and Chase Johnson’s dad Andy won a championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
Another good omen?
“Hopefully,” says Chase, a 9th-grader at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
Three years ago Chase, at 12, became the youngest track champion in any Fairgrounds Speedway division when he captured the title in the second-tier Pro Modifieds.
Last year he competed in the premier Pro Late Model division and found the going tougher. He finished 5th in the standings, respectable for a rookie, but not what he had hoped for.
“We were doing OK until the final race when the handling went away,” he says. “But it was a pretty good year, experience-wise, and I’m excited to get back out there.”
Chase, with his 5th place finish in the standings, was one of three Wilson County drivers in the top five. Dylan Fetcho was first, and Hunter Wright fourth.
Three other locals finished among the top 15 in the standings: William Hale (8th), Bennie Hamlett (10th) and Austin Brawley (15th).
Chase says he can’t explain why so many good drivers came from the same area.
“I guess we all just love racing and work hard at it,” he says.
With last season in the rear-view mirror, all attention is focused on a fresh start. Fairgrounds Speedway launches its 64th season on April 17. The track will host eight nights of local-division racing, in addition to five special events.
Chase says his goal is “run consistent and run up front. I feel like I’ve got something to prove.”
That’s not the first time he’s had that feeling. When he first graduated from quarter-midgets to stock cars at the Fairgrounds, he said older, veteran drivers “thought I was a kid in a racing uniform. I was determined to show them I could do it.”
And he did, earning their respect with determined performances.
In addition to competing for the championship at the Fairgrounds, Chase will run at full schedule at Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway as well as select events at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.
He also plans to find time to catch the NASCAR races in June at reopened Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, where he will root for his favorite driver, Kyle Busch. Busch is considered one of the sport’s top drivers, as well as one its most controversial.
“Now don’t go hating on me,” Chase says with a laugh, “but I really like Kyle. I like the way he drives.”