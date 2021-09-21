Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway -
Both nights of last week’s doubleheader at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway were rained out, throwing a wrench into the hopes of local drivers hoping to make a late run for the championship or simply nab their first victory.
Lebanon's Dylan Fetcho, the defending track champion, got off to a slow start this season, but has rallied from 19th to place second in the standing.
He is 35 points behind Michael House.
“It lowers our chances of catching him, for sure,” says his dad Scott Fetcho, a former driver who retired to devote more time to his son’s racing.
Only two races remain in the premier Pro Late Model division, Oct. 9 and Oct. 30.
“Michael would almost have to drop out of both those races for us to catch him,” Scott Fetcho says. “It’s disappointing, because we were so close.”
Since the season opener in which Dylan had mechanical problems, he has steadily climbed up through the standings to put himself in championship contention.
Prior to last week’s two rainouts, he said, “I feel good about our chances” of completing the biggest rally in the track’s history.
“Losing those two races gives us two less chances,” Fetcho said.
It also likely dooms any late-rally hope for another Wilson County driver, Hunter Wright, who is in a distant 4th place.
Other drivers who were not in title contention had hoped to at least win a race and build confidence and momentum for next year.
Mt. Juliet’s William Hale and Chase Johnson rank 6th and 10th, respectively. Both had hoped for a strong finish, as did fellow Wilson County driver Bennie Hamlett, tied for 15th .
Fetcho has suggested that one or both of the remaining races pay double points, but said so far track officials have not responded.
Some drivers, including Hale, want to see the schedule expanded, but officials say they are limited in the number of races under the terms of the Fair Board contract.
Even if he is unable to repeat as track champion, Dylan can find some consolation in recently landing a ride for the Oct. 31 All-American 400, which he terms the biggest race of his career.
Nashville Superspeedway tickets: Starting Oct. 6, ticket holders from June’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway will be given first chance to renew their seat locations for next season’s race.
Fans eligible for this option will be contacted by the track via email with instructions about how to renew on-line.
Remaining tickets for the 2022 June 26 race will go on sale to the general public at a later date.
At that time, they can purchased on-line or by calling the track’s ticket office.
This year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race was a 37,000-seat sellout, and a similar turnout is anticipated for next year’s event.
The dates of the Superspeedway’s Camping World Truck Series race and Xfinity Series race are expected to be announced soon.
Track officials anticipate them being held as companion events to the Cup race, as they were this season.