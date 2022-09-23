Radnor Lake State Park has been named “Park of the Year” by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The park, located in the Nashville suburbs, was selected first among Tennessee’s 56 state parks for its conservation efforts and other environmental advancements.
Radnor Lake State Park consists of 1,386 acres, including an 85-acre lake. The lake was created by damming Otter Creek in 1914 to provide water for the nearby Radnor trainyard. The lake and the surrounding forested area quickly became popular with outdoorsmen.
In 1974 the property was acquired by the state and managed as a protected natural area and wildlife sanctuary. It has an aviary and a natural history museum, and conducts educational tours.
The park’s diverse species of wildlife includes bald eagles, a pair of which last spring became the first to nest in the park.
Under the supervision of park manager Steve Ward, the park over the years has continued to acquire land and expand its hiking trails to around six miles total.
The park is open year-round, dawn till dark, and is free to the public.
Boating caution: Even though the official summer boating season ended on Labor Day, hazards continue with the cooling days luring more fishermen onto the water, to be followed later by boats used by waterfowl hunters.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has recorded 24 boating-related fatalities this year, up from last year’s total of 22.
The deadliest year on record was 1973 when 47 boaters died, and in 1981 there were 38 fatalities. While those numbers have declined greatly (there were eight deaths in 2019) the TWRA is concerned about the current upsurge.
It continues to crack down on impaired boaters with heightened enforcement and pressing for stricter penalties for Boating Under the Influence. Boaters are urged to wear a life jacket whenever the boat is moving.
At last count there were 252,239 boats registered in the state, in along with a growing number of unregistered paddle craft.
Local CWD testing: A locker will be maintained at Cedars of Lebanon State Park throughout deer season in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A TWRA biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to be tested for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee. So far no cases have been found in Middle Tennessee.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.