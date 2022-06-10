A fisherman recently caught an albino catfish in the Tennessee River near Chattanooga.
Veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist Mike Jolley said he has seen only a “couple” of albino catfish in his 29 years of working on the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems.
Matt Reidt caught the 12.5-pound solid-white catfish while night-fishing with his wife.
After weighing and photographing the fish, it was released.
More boating fatalities: Two boating-related fatalities occurred on Memorial Day, bringing Tennessee’s total to 12 so far this year.
One fatality occurred when a personal watercraft (PWC) collided with a pontoon boat on South Holston Lake. The other was on Watts Bar Lake, where a young woman dived from a boat and failed to resurface.
Free Fishing Day: Saturday, June 11 is Free Fishing Day in Tennessee, a day on which no license is required to fish state waters.
Private waters require permission to fish, even though no license or permit is needed.
Elk viewing: Wild elk can be viewed on an “elk cam” trained on fields at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee.
The elk are free-ranging and appear in the fields at various times during the day.
Elk, eagle killers sought: The reward has reached $14,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the poacher(s) who illegally killed an elk in Claiborne County earlier this year. Anyone with information can call the local TWRA office or the main office in Nashville.
Wildlife officials are also looking for the person(s) who fatally shot an eagle near Henderson in West Tennessee. Eagles are federally-protected, and killing one can carry a fine of $100,000 and a year in prison.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (615) 736-5532 or (731) 423-5725.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.