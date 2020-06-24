League play starts in mid-July --
It shouldn't be too much longer before the crack of the bat returns to Lebanon's Baird Municipal Park.
Shuttered because of the March tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic, teams at both the Lebanon Girls Softball Association and Lebanon Youth baseball have begun practice in hopes of playing games in July.
John Pope with LYB says the league will open July 6 with 25 teams, down eight from the early spring.
"Numbers have forced us to combine some teams," Pope said.
Single games will be played at three fields during the week with an all-day session of games planned on Saturday.
LGSA teams will begin league play later in July with plans to run the schedule into August and September.
"About 85 percent of the players who registered with us earlier in the year," said LGSA officer Wayne Oakley. "We only lost two teams, one in 8U and another in 10U."
Teams were allowed to practice June 15 with games scheduled to begin Monday, July 13 on all three fields.
Plans call for the LGSA to play Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with 8U, 10U and 14U playing doubleheaders in order to limit the number of fans in attendance.
Friday will be utilized as a weather make-up night. Games will start at 5:30 p.m. with a one-hour time limit.
"At this time we are not planning to play on Saturday," Oakley said. "But if the schedule dictates, we will play PeeWee, 6U and possibly 8U on Saturday.
"The two older age divisions are player-pitch and many of those play travel ball on the weekends.
"Also it's difficult to get umpires for Saturdays because they want to call travel tournaments where they will work more games than we can presently offer."