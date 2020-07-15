Games at Baird Municipal Park -
Still recovering from damage inflicted during the March tornado and taking extra precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lebanon's Baird Municipal Park has come back to life.
For some 64 years well over 25,000 kids have participated in the program at no cost.
Many years ago, there were two baseball leagues, Kiwanis and Optimist, in Lebanon -- both operating as Little League franchises.
To cut down on recruiting, boys with birthdays in the even months were assigned to Kiwanis teams while boys born in odd months played Optimist.
Back in 2013, the Lebanon Kiwanis and Lebanon Rotary organizations combined to form Lebanon Youth Baseball.
Players ages 9-10 compete in a traditional Little League format while all 11-12's play the Dixie Youth's "OZone" format with a larger field and base-running rules identical to middle school and high school ball.
Due to the lack of lights, one game a night is being played on three fields, with Saturday set aside for all-day games.