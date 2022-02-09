Woody's Woods & Waters -
Seven years ago, on a frosty February 13 morning, Gabe Keen became the envy of thousands of Tennessee fishermen when he wrestled a monster largemouth bass out of the icy depths of Chickamauga Reservoir.
The whopper tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 3 ounces, a new state record for the Holy Grail of sports fishing.
Keen’s lunker largemouth shattered the former record of 14 pounds, 4 ounces which had stood for a half-century. That former title-holder was caught in 1954 in Lawrence County’s Sugar Creek.
As big as Keen’s bass was, there are bigger ones finning around in Tennessee waters.
On Oct. 20, 2009, a bass taken in Brown’s Creek Lake in West Tennessee weighed 16 pounds, 15 ounces. The fish was electro-shocked and netted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency fisheries biologists who were conducting a fish-growth survey of the lake.
The bass was weighed on certified scales and released. Since it was not caught on sport fishing tackle, it was not eligible for official record status.
The fish is almost certainly still in the lake – if it had been caught we’ve have heard about it – and biologists figure it has put on at least two or three pounds since its previous weigh-in.
Also, assuming there were other bass in Chickamauga about the size of Keen’s record-buster when he caught it seven years ago, imagine how big THEY are by now.
The world record(s) for a largemouth is 22 pounds, 4 ounces and is shared by two fishermen. George Perry caught his in Georgia in 1932, and it was matched by one caught in Japan – yes, Japan -- in 2009.
Tennessee may not be in the running for a world-record largemouth, but we can boast the world-record smallmouth, caught in Dale Hollow in 1955.
But it won’t be for lack of trying. In Tennessee, as is the case nation-wide, more anglers pursue largemouth bass than any other sports-fish species.
No statistics are available, but based on the number of bass-fishing clubs and tournaments, the bigmouth bass is No. 1.
Bass trivia: When Ray Scott founded his national fishing circuit in 1969, he asked pal Bob Steber, outdoors editor of The Tennessean, to suggest a name. Steber proposed Bass Anglers Sportsman’s Society (BASS), which has become the most famous outdoors acronym in history.
For years the TWRA has been stocking Florida-strain bass that grow faster and bigger. The Chickamauga and Brown’s Creek behemoths were products of the stockings.
There is some debate about whether the Florida strains should be measured against native northern bass. Biologists insist the genetic difference is minimal, and over the years the strains have become too cross-bred to differentiate.
The bottom line for fishermen is bigger bass.
Good management by TWRA biologists is augmented by catch-and-release, practiced by most bass fishermen. Few keep a big bass, opting instead for a replica mount of their trophy.
What’s the biggest Tennessee largemouth lurking somewhere out there?
Answering that question is every bass angler’s fantasy.