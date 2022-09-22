Larry Crappie record vert

Beverly Shaw and husband Darrell with her record crappie. 

 Eric Dickens

Beverly Shaw at first thought she’d snagged a submerged tree.

But it wasn’t a tree, it was a giant crappie. And even after it was netted and in the boat, she still didn’t initially fantom what she’d caught – the biggest crappie ever to come out of Percy Priest Lake, weighing an even three pounds.