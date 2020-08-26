Woody's Woods & Waters
Retired Lebanon pharmacist Chuck Campbell and I were fishing for white bass on Percy Priest Lake awhile back when Chuck’s jig suddenly snagged the bottom.
Chuck, muttering, began yanking on his line, trying to jerk the jig loose.
Slowly, the bottom began to swim away.
About a half-hour and several arm cramps later, we got a look at what was towing our boat around: a giant bigmouth buffalo.
Chuck eased the pooped monster alongside the boat, and I got its head in the landing net. I couldn’t lift it into the boat – the net handle began to bend.
Chuck and I grabbed the sides of the net and heaved it aboard. The big, powerful fish suddenly got its second wind, started thrashing around, and tried to take over the boat.
Finally it settled down long enough to remove the hook, snap a photo, and release it.
We may have watched a state record swim away.
According to the Tennessee Fishing Guide, the biggest recorded bigmouth buffalo weighed 62 pounds. It too was caught on Priest, as was the state-record smallmouth buffalo, 62.7. (Perhaps Priest should change its name to Lake Buffalo).
We didn’t weigh Chuck’s fish. We couldn’t. The scale on his landing net only goes up to 30 pounds.
The fish was probably twice that heavy.
We could have hauled it to a marina and weighed it, but it would have died.
Buffalo are inedible, so it would have been wasted.
Chuck kept a souvenir of his catch: a thin, iridescent scale the size of a silver dollar.
We’ll never know if it was a record, but it was the biggest fish I’ve been a party to catching in over a half-century.
The previous biggest catch I witnessed was a 30-pound Northern pike my son Brian landed in Canada years ago.
I’ve caught big wahoo and grouper deep-sea fishing, but nothing the size of Chuck’s behemoth buffalo.
There are lots of interesting tales about Tennessee’s record fish, including the saga of a walleye caught in Old Hickory Lake in 1960 by Hartsville’s Mabry Harper.
The 25-pounder was declared a world record.
Then its weight was challenged, sparking a national debate that lasted for years. Finally, the record was accepted as final.
East Tennessee angler Lionel Ferguson caught a state and world-record black crappie in 2018 and I interviewed him for a magazine story. He said the 5-pound, 7-ounce crappie wasn’t his biggest.
He said he caught an even bigger one the year before, but ate it.
A friend convinced Lionel to register the next one with the TWRA.
In a way, I wish we’d taken Chuck’s buffalo in and weighed it to see if it was indeed a record. Chuck would have his name in the record book, like Captain Ahab.
But in the process, the big fish would have perished.
I think we made the right call.
I’d rather know it’s still swimming around out there, waiting to buffalo another fisherman.