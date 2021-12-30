Reelfoot Lake was created over 200 years ago by an earthquake, and recently almost destroyed by a tornado.
Homes and business in the popular lakeside resort community of Sanburg were turned into piles of rubble by the deadly Dec. 10 tornado that tore through the area.
A friend who grew up near the lake called the next morning to tell me about the catastrophe. He knew I had an affection for the area, including long-time friendships with Reelfoot residents like fishing guide Billy Blakely and third-generation Blue Bank Resort owner Mike Hayes.
For over 30 years fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I made springtime pilgrimages to Reelfoot Lake to fish for the big spawning bluegill for which the lake is famous.
A highlight of our annual trips was having supper at Boyettes, a lakeside restaurant so renowned for its fried catfish dinners that folks come as far away as Memphis.
In the mornings we breakfasted at the Lakeview diner, listening to fishing guides swap tales at adjacent tables and watching long-legged herons spear fish in the shallows.
We stocked up on supplies at an old-fashioned general store, and bought crickets and minnows at a ramshackle mom & pop bait shop.
Sanburg doesn’t have a single traffic light. It’s an outdoorsman’s Mayberry.
Now much of it is gone.
By eerie coincidence, a week before the tornado hit, I had written a Main Street Media feature about Reelfoot Lake’s year-round charm. Even in winter it is famous for its crappie fishing, waterfowl hunting and eagle-watching tours, which attract tourists state-wide and from several neighboring states.
I’ve always said if I could fish only one lake, Reelfoot would be it.
The allure is not just the great fishing, but also the scenic surroundings of the state’s biggest and most bio-diverse natural lake – gnarled cypress groves, acres of lily pads, soaring eagles and osprey, breath-taking sunsets and sunrises.
You don’t need a fishing pole to enjoy Reelfoot Lake.
Many Reelfoot residents depend on tourism for their livelihoods – fishing and hunting guides, resort and restaurant owners, boat and bait dealers, motel and campground operators, and so on. Now a lot of those business are wiped out, a devastating blow to the vital tourist industry.
Reelfoot Lake residents are tough and resilient, many having made their living off the lake and the land for generations. They’ve survived hard times before, and they’ll overcome this, even if it takes years.
They are not alone in their loss; the state has had a priceless jewel shattered.