Lebanon rec league softball & baseball -
The 2021 spring season sign-up for Lebanon Girls Softball Association is open at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com.
LGSA has implements a $10 per player early bird discount to the fees for those who register by end of day January 31. Fees go up Feb. 1 through Feb. 14. Divisions offered include: PeeWee, 6U, 8U, 10U and 14U.
Families with three or more players receive a 50 percent discount off the normal registration fee beginning with the third player.
Registration fee includes: a knit jersey with team logo and player number for all age divisions.
Shorts for 6U; softball pants and belt for 8U, 10U and 14Us along with one fountain drink following each game.
Player evaluations are planned Saturday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 20. Those wishing to "play up" will be evaluated only Feb. 13.
Times and location of evaluations TBA. The player draft is set for Feb. 25 with practices set to begin Saturday, March 6.
Field restoration - new concrete bases for field lighting are presently being installed at the LGSA three-field complex in Baird Park. State of the art LED lights and poles are scheduled to arrive toward the end of January.
Direct questions to lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com.
Tentative schedule - PeeWee, 6U and 8U games should start around April 5.
Play in the 10U division should begin around April 19 while 14U games are slated to begin around May 4.
Dates are tentative and provided for family scheduling, but are subject to change.
Lebanon Youth Baseball -
Registration for the spring 2021 season of Lebanon Youth Baseball will remain open until Friday, February 19.
Players who register after that date will be placed on a waiting list.
To be eligible to play, players must be between the ages of 5 and 12.
Tryouts/evaluations will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 for Coach Pitch in the indoor facility located in the Baird Park Complex.
Minor and Major tryouts/evaluations will be held at the times listed on the league website -- www.lebanonyouthbaseball.net.
There is NO CHARGE to play baseball with LYB due to the commitments of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club and the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.