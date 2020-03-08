Devilettes stand 30-6 overall -
MURFREESBORO -- Lebanon High will take on defending Class 3A state champ Bradley Central in Wednesday afternoon's quarterfinal round of the BlueCross State Championships at MTSU's Murphy Center.
The Devilettes stand 30-6 on the season after winning the District 9AAA, Region 5AAA championships and Saturday's Class 3A sub-state game 56-41 over Franklin's Page High at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
Coach Cory Barrett's team has reeled off 13 consecutive victories since a 37-34 loss to Butler (KY) in the Raatz Fence/O'Shea's Classic back on Jan. 25.
Winners of 20 in a row, Bradley Central enters Wednesday's 1:15 pm contest 29-3 after whipping Tullahoma 72-64 in their sub-state game.
Bradley Central won both the R5AAA and D3AAA championships on the way to Murfreesboro.
Lebanon lost to Bradley Central 34-26 in a 2019 quarterfinal contest.
The rest of the field --
The winner of Lebanon v. Bradley Central will play either Brentwood (29-2) or Arlington (30-5) in an 11:30 am Friday semifinal game.
Science Hill (28-7) takes on Stone Memorial (29-4) in Wednesday's 10 am opener, followed by Maryville (30-4) v. Whitehaven (26-3) at 11:30.
Admission is $10 per person. Parking is an additional $5 per vehicle.