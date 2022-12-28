Woody's Woods & Waters -
This time of year, when new Christmas puppies are bouncing around, spotting carpets and turning Gucci loafers into chew toys, I sure miss mine.
Buddy was a frisky little black Lab who came to live with us as a pound puppy. During the ensuing 17 years, he left his paw-prints on our lives.
Buddy wasn’t pure-bred but so what? My ancestors didn’t come over on the Mayflower either. We weren’t interested in a Westminster show dog, we wanted a faithful, gentle pet, and that’s what we got.
Buddy was unique – a Labrador retriever that was afraid of water. The day we brought him home we took him down to the creek in the backyard, expecting him to leap in.
He ran in the opposite direction.
The only water Buddy would go near was in his water bowl. We had to hold him down to give him a bath, and we always ended up wetter than Buddy.
I envisioned Buddy someday gracing the cover of Field & Stream, ice glistening in his whiskers as he retrieved a defunct mallard. Nope. Buddy was a retriever who refused to retrieve.
We’d throw a tennis ball and tell him to fetch it. He’d just look up at us, and we knew what he was thinking: “You threw it, you go get it.”
In his formative years Buddy would chase an occasional squirrel, but his heart wasn’t in it. They always ran up a tree, so what was the point? (Buddy was smarter than most of us, who spend our lives futilely chasing squirrels up trees.)
Buddy wouldn’t splash in the water, retrieve, or chase squirrels. But we figured he was a good watch-dog. Not that he’d ever bite a burglar, of course, but he was coal-black and slept in the dark hallway, so there was a chance the burglar would trip over him.
Buddy was a picky eater -- he’d pick up anything and eat it. Apple cores, turnip greens, dead chipmunks, the kids’ Play-Doh. We fed him canned dog food and had to keep an eye on him so he wouldn’t eat the can.
He was never grumpy and he never growled, not even when our granddaughter painted his toenails bright red and tied ribbons on his ears. He just sighed and rolled his big brown eyes.
Buddy grew old and developed crippling arthritis in his hindquarters, an ailment common to the breed. He twitched and whimpered in his sleep, and we had to carry him up and down the steps when he needed to go outside.
We finally made the decision, and I scheduled an appointment with the vet. She took Buddy’s leash and led him down the silent, antiseptic-smelling hallway, toenails clicking on the cool tile. He stopped once and looked back, as if to say he understood, then trotted on, his tail slowly wagging.
We buried Buddy on the sunny hillside above the creek, with the best eulogy possible:
He was a good old dog.