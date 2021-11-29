Various national media Monday reported Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway will be taken over and operated by Speedway Motorsports Inc. – the same company that earlier this month purchased Nashville Superspeedway – and will bring NASCAR Cup racing back to the historical track.
A story posted on the Jayski racing website said: “Nashville mayor John Cooper and Bristol Motor Speedway officials have reached a deal in principle in which they will bring a NASCAR Cup Series race back to Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.”
The story said an official announcement will be made during the NASCAR Champions Week which begins on Tuesday three days of festivities, culminated by crowning the sport’s three series champions.
The State Fairgrounds and its facilities, including the racetrack, are owned by Metro Nashville, which over the decades leased the track to various operators. Part of the negotiations with SMI included securing a long-term lease.
Reports of the pending blockbuster move had circulated for some time, even before SMI purchased Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville from Dover Motorsports on Nov. 9.
The 63-year-old Fairgrounds track will be operated by a management group from Bristol Motor Speedway, one of 11 tracks owned by SMI, which now includes Nashville Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway.
Bringing back Cup racing to the Fairgrounds had been the management group’s goal from the start. The track hosted two annual Cup races until 1984.
What impact, if any, the development will have on Nashville Superspeedway is unknown.
The re-opened Gladeville track held its inaugural Cup race in June, the first on a four-year contract with NASCAR. Next season’s NSS tripleheader weekend is set for June 24-26.
The earliest Fairgrounds Speedway could run a Cup race would be in the 2023 season.
SMI reportedly plans to make major upgrades and renovations on the Fairgrounds facility, including greatly increasing the current 14,500 seating capacity.
NSS and Dover Motorsports officials decline to comment on any transactions until the sale to SMI is finalized.
Some of the Fairgrounds’ top drivers and teams come from Wilson and surrounding counties and have a vested interest in the developments. The Bristol management group has indicated it will continue to hold the local races.