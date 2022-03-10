A band of birders recently paid their annual visit to famed Meadowbrook Game Farm in Westmoreland, and as is the case with most Meadowbrook hunters, they came away with sore shoulders.
“We had a lot of great shooting,” says Lebanon’s Roy Denney. “The birds held tight and flushed great. It was a fun hunt.”
Denney was joined by hunting buddies Darryl Jackson, Brandon Dowdy and Roger McMullen.
Dowdy is the host of the popular Southern Woods & Waters TV show and McMullen is the cameraman. The hunt was recorded and will be featured on an upcoming show.
The outing was held on Meadowbrook’s 1,200-acre hunting reserve that opened in the mid-1950s. It was founded by G.D. Denning and is currently operated by sons Jerry and Richard, and Richard’s wife Kimberly.
A day’s hunt costs $155 per hunter (with corporate-rate deductions), and each hunter can take either four ring-neck pheasants, six chukar partridges or eight bobwhite quail. Additional birds can be taken al la carte.
Meadowbrook staffers will dress and package the harvested birds if the clients wish.
“It’s a good bargain,” Denney says. “You’d spend about that much on a wild-bird hunt, especially if you count training and maintaining dogs year-round. And you’re guaranteed to take home some delicious dinners.”
Meadowbrook furnishes dogs and guides as part of the package, or hunters can bring their own dogs if they choose. Watching dogs work is a pleasurable part of bird hunting.
“We had a young pointer that started out a little uncertain, but by the end of the day he was working like a pro,” Denney says.
The Meadowbrook game birds are pen-raised and released to acclimate to the habitat.
“The quail hold, flush and fly just like wild birds,” Denney says, “and they’re just as hard to hit.”
With Tennessee’s wild quail continuing a decades-long decline, commercial hunting reserves like Meadowbrook are increasingly popular with individuals and for corporate outings.
Some of Meadowbrook’s past celebrity hunters include singer Gary Morris, baseball star Tony Gwynn, Opry stars Grandpa Jones, Stringbean Akerman, Mel Tillis and singer Irene Mandrell.
UT coach Johnny Majors and his father Shirley hunted at Meadowbrook, and their photo hangs on the lodge wall.
In addition to upland bird hunting, Meadowbrook has a pay-to-fish 10-acre lake stocked with catfish, bass, crappie, bluegill and shellcrackers. It can be fished from the bank, and is popular with church and civic groups and parents looking for a safe, convenient place for kids to fish – and be assured of catching some.
Meadowbrook is open every day except Sunday, and hosts a September dove hunt.
For additional information or to book a hunt visit the Meadowbrook Game Farm website - www.meadowbrookgamefarm.com.
“We had a great hunt last year, and this year’s was even better,” Denney says. “By the time we got back to the truck, Darryl was already making plans to come back again.”