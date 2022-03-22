CU stands 9-2 in MSC -
LEBANON - For the first time in 41 years, a new face leads Cumberland's baseball team out of the clubhouse.
That face belongs to Ryan Hunt, son of retired Hall of Fame Phoenix coach Woody Hunt.
Despite opening the season 0-7, Hunt's new squad sat at 16-15 overall, 9-2 in the Mid-South Conference following a weekend sweep of Campbellsville.
For the previous six years, Hunt was the skipper 21 miles away at Volunteer State Community College.
After assuming the reins from his father in May he began to construct a roster fit to execute and take pride in on and off-the-field activity.
Ryan’s goal was to replace the talent that left but add more for the current season.
“A lot of people thought we overhauled the roster, which we didn’t it just ended up being not a lot of guys coming back,” Hunt said.
“One they graduated or two they wanted to go ahead and move on because they had a semester left or not want to start their masters.”
It was a little bit of word of mouth for Hunt to construct his team. He made phone calls to coaches he knew in hopes of adding good pieces.
“I don’t really think we did get anyone from the transfer portal,” Hunt said.
“Maybe a few but I’m not sure. It wasn’t really us going out and hunting on the transfer portal. We brought in some JUCO guys and some Division I transfers, I guess they may have been on the portal but yes that is a popular thing to do now.”
One of the newest pieces came from Western Oregon University in Jayden Hanna.
The versatile infielder moved to Lebanon to complete his master's in business administration.
Following the 2021 campaign, Hanna sat down with his coach at Western Oregon expressing his interest in transferring as a graduate.
Shortly thereafter his former coach from Lane Community College checked in and asked him how his season went.
“The next day [CU assistant Brett Neffendorf] called me,” Hanna said. “Neff had heard about me from my junior college coach, it was crazy and I’m very grateful for coach [Josh] Blunt.”
Hanna was just one of the many additions for the 2022 season. Hunt’s blueprint consists of piecing together a scrappy team, which has carried over into the identity of his first team at CU.
“I like to have a team that when other teams play us they don’t like you because for one they know about our game in hand and another thing is we’re going to scrap and battle to the end,” Hunt said.
Inside the locker room Hunt has also been a motivating factor for the Phoenix regardless of what the score has been.
“One thing Coach Hunt did after games is he would talk to us, but he always ended it with saying ‘I still believe in this team and I’ll put you guys over anybody,’” Hanna said.
“Once you hear that even when you’ve lost seven in a row, and with the same heart, it changes you.”
Another new face is third baseman Tyner Hughes, a transfer from Dyersburg Community College. During Dyersberg’s postseason last year Hunt stayed in contact with Hughes.
As a JUCO player, Hughes was accustomed to eating McDoubles when he was on the road with Dyersburg.
On his first road trip with Cumberland, he enjoyed steak with teammates.
Hughes, like Hanna, attested to how Hunt preached a positive message to the locker room following the rough games to start the spring.
“At the beginning of the year I played in the outfield some and I would tell the guys how close we were to gelling together,” Hughes said.
“I think everyone believed in that. We could all see it.”
The Phoenix have their identity and Hunt will continue to build off his team's success and make his own tradition of Cumberland baseball.
“How we gel together right now, all of our games, we’re just stacked,” Hughes said.
“Our lineup has just been good. It's kind of hard to hit behind Cole Turney when he hits a 500-foot home run but I love it, it’s awesome.”