BREAKING - Volunteer State Community College coach Ryan Hunt has been named as the successor to his dad Woody Hunt -- Cumberland University's Hall of Fame baseball coach.
The elder Hunt made public his intentions to retire earlier this year after some 43 seasons and 1,600-plus victories at the helm of the program.
CU athletic director Ron Pavan informed the team of the succession plan in a meeting Monday afternoon while at the same time Ryan Hunt was informing his team in Gallatin.
Ryan Hunt, 44, who is in his sixth season at Vol State, was on the Cumberland staff for 13 years -- including all three NAIA national championships -- 2004, 2010 and 2014.
“I am honored and excited to be going back home to Cumberland," Ryan Hunt said. "I want to thank (CU President) Dr. (Paul) Stumb and (Director of Athletics) Ron Pavan for their trust and belief in me to take over this storied program that my father has built.
“Having been a part of this winning tradition as a player and a coach, I am honored to be chosen to lead the program that many have helped shape.”
CU won four Super Regionals and five regionals while he was on the staff as third base coach. He also handled all aspects of scheduling, travel and recruiting for the program.
Hunt, who was hired at Vol State in January of 2016, coached his team to a two-of-three series win over Columbia State this past weekend.
In five-plus seasons at VSCC, Hunt's teams have gone 124-120 -- including a record of 30-18 in 2018.
Shortly after Hunt's hiring at Vol State, the administration eliminated athletic scholarships for all teams -- leaving his recruiting severely limited.
Hunt is a 1996 graduate of Lebanon High where he played infield for Rodney Martin and Larry Grissim.
He graduated from Cumberland with a bachelor's in Physical Education in 2003 and earned a master's in Education in 2007.
He and his wife are the parents of two daughters.
In 2019, Ryan Hunt was presented with the Brent Foster Legacy Award by the Lebanon High baseball program.
More on this story in the Wednesday, April 7 print edition of The Wilson Post.