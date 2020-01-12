Games played at Lebanon FBC --
The Lebanon Church Basketball League opened play in the 2020 season Saturday, Jan. 11 at First Baptist Church, Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 86, King & City Church 56
Mt. Juliet Church of God started off hot, hitting 11 three-pointers in the first half to sprint out to a 30-point lead at halftime.
King & City Church, also from Mt. Juliet, played them even in the second half, but the deficit proved too big to overcome.
Zac Anderson, Jordan Hooper and James Womack led MJ Church of God with 15 each, while King & City Church was led by Mike O’Mealy’s 18 -- 16 coming in the second half.
Pickett Rucker UMC 74, St. Frances Cabrini 69
Pickett Rucker led by one point at halftime, but they outran the short-handed St. Frances team in the second half to pull away.
They were led by P-R was led by KK Garnett’s 23 points, while St. Frances’ Josiah Smith turned in a heroic 40 points.
College Hills Church of Christ 80, Hillcrest Baptist 32
Despite having more depth, Hillcrest failed to keep up with College Hills’ team defense and pressure.
Criss Cheatham turned in 23 points for College Hills, while Hillcrest was led by eight from Justin Huggins.
Providence UMC 73, Bethlehem Church of Christ 63
Defending league champions Bethlehem Church of Christ fell behind early and never recovered.
Kyle Gribble put up 19 points and Eddie Rockensock had 14, including four three-pointers for Providence.
Down 10 at intermission, Bethlehem’s second-half push could not cut the deficit to less than six. Mark Sandoval led Bethlehem with 33 points.
Saturday, Jan. 18 schedule
2 pm Mt. Juliet Church of God vs. Providence UMC
3 pm College Hills Church of Christ vs. King & City Church
4 pm Bethlehem Church of Christ vs. Pickett Rucker UMC
5 pm Hillcrest Baptist vs. St. Frances Cabrini