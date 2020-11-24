Blue Devils down Rossview 85-77
LEBANON – Up 11 at intermission, host Lebanon held off a courageous comeback try by a leg-weary Rossview squad in Saturday's 85-77 win over the Hawks in the LHS Tip-Off Classic at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
Less than 15 hours after dropping a 67-64 overtime loss to Station Camp, Johnny Jackson’s never-say-die Hawks marched to the free throw line 38 times, knocking down 26 to keep the game within reach.
“It was a physical game,” Coach Jackson said. “We managed to get the ball to the cup and create some free throw opportunities.
Rossview trailed just 11-8 after one quarter, but saw the Blue Devils work a 25-13 second quarter and take a 36-25 at half. The Hawks ran with Lebanon in the third period, but trailed 61-45 going into the final eight minutes.
Rossview (0-2) outscored their hosts 32-24 in the fourth quarter, cutting the margin to 76-67 with 2:17 remaining.
"We've got a lot of guys who can play," said LHS coach Jim McDowell.
"It's fun in practice. They compete every day and with the style of play we like, a lot of guys are going to play. "Rossview is going to be a good team.
"We got up 20 and they never missed a beat -- they kept coming. I was proud of our guys. They continued to be strong with the ball and push the tempo."
Lebanon (1-0) placed four players in double figures, led by 24 from Kobe Tibbs, including four 3-pointers.
Jarred Hall added three 3-pointers on the way to 20 while Yarin Alexander and Luka Saller (three 3-pointers) each had 13 points.
Ronald Jessamy finished with 17 points to lead the Hawks. Spencer Mimms added 16 Bryant Rippy chipped in with 14.
Lebanon's boys are scheduled to play Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Centennial High in Franklin against The Webb School (Bell Buckle). Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
ROSSVIEW (77): Charles Boatner 3, Bryant Rippy 14, Julian Hatfield 2, Tim Williams 2, Eli Colvin 4, Spencer Mimms 16, Seneca Bradley 2, Messiah Ward 9, Ronald Jessamy 17.
LEBANON (85): Alex Fite 8, Dequantay Shannon 2, Kobe Tibbs 24, Jarred Hall 20, Luka Saller 13, Jackson painter 4, Jaylen Abston 1, Yarin Alexander 13. Halftime score: 36-25, Lebanon.
York Institute 49, Mt. Juliet 46
LEBANON -- Mt. Juliet dropped to 2-1 on the season following a 49-46 loss to Alvin C. York Institute Saturday in the LHS Tip-Off Classic at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
Down 12 in the second half, first-year coach Jonathan Drake's squad battled back over the final eight minutes, but fell short.
Osize Daniyan led the Golden Bears with 12 points. Josh Keck and Kyle Taylor each had 10 in the loss.
Mt. Juliet 50, Middle TN Christian 43
LEBANON -- The start of a busy day at the Lebanon Tip-Off Classic found Mt. Juliet downing Middle Tennessee Christian School 50-43 Saturday morning, Nov. 21.
Bodie Wells ripped the nets for 21 points to lead the Bears while Daniel Beard had 9 and Daniyan finished with 8.
Mt. Juliet will return to action Tuesday, Nov. 24 traveling to Baxter for a boys-only game with Upperman High.