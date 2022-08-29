Cumberland 34, Point 7 -
LEBANON – A wild scoring flurry in the final minutes of the second quarter opened the door for Cumberland's 34-7 victory over Point University in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The Phoenix forced three first half turnovers and took advantage of several other Point blunders to score on drives of 70, 26, 16 and 14 yards – taking a commanding 28-0 lead into intermission.
“I'm never going to complain about a win,” said CU coach Tim Mathis, “our effort and attitude was unbelievable, but we've got plenty to correct this week. The score could have and should have been a lot worse.
“Our defense played lights out and kept putting Pace in bad field position. Offensively we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties. I think we got a little tired, which probably led to some of the holding calls, but we should never jump or line up incorrectly.”
The officials flagged the two teams for 20 accepted penalties (171 yards) – at times slowing the game to a snail's pace.
Playing in his first football game in nearly two years, Eastern Kentucky University transfer quarterback Luke Holloway started 2-of-11 passing, but finished 18-of-35 for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was a little rusty,” Holloway said, “but once we figured out what they were doing in the secondary, it made things a lot easier,” Holloway said. “I just needed to get in a rhythm and find it fast because our defense was playing their tails off.
“We hit some short passes and the receivers were able to break some tackles. That's what made the difference.”
The Phoenix piled up 317 yards in total offense on 71 snaps – an average of 4.5 yards per play.
Treylon Sheppard paced the ground game with 54 yards on 13 carries while Corey Johnson went for 35 yards on 9 attempts.
Top receivers included: Shaw Niblett with 7 receptions for 50 yards, Joquion Johnson with three catches for 35 yards, Elijah Gaskins with three for 69 and a TD and Jaylen Taylor with three balls for 36 and a TD.
Cumberland's defense limited Point to 79 yards rushing and just 13 first downs.
Travis Woodall paced the defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble while Ismail Abdul-Qawaee had three stops and forced a fumble with a hustle play in the second quarter.
Defensive backs Trevor Griffin and Lennon Harris both intercepted Point passes.
NEXT UP – Cumberland (1-0) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 3 as Webber International (FL) comes to town for a 1:30 pm kickoff.
Webber International opened the 2022 season last Saturday with a 35-10 victory over Lincoln University (CA) in a game that ended at halftime due to lightning.
NOTABLE – While plans have been finalized for the installation of FieldTurf at Nokes-Lasater Field in time for the 2023 football season, the feasibility of building a rubberized practice track around the field is being examined.
The existing six-lane asphalt track is unsuitable for competition or practice and because of the limitations of the property is somewhat less than a quarter mile.
“The engineers are looking at what might be possible,” Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan said. “They're trying to determine if a three-lane or four-lane track with banking in the corners is possible. Our track program is currently at the mercy of our local high schools for practice. We'd love to get them on their own track for hurdles, relays and sprints.”
Back in May, freshman Praise Idamadudu (400M) and junior Sibanda Dumoluhle (Triple Jump) claimed national championships while three other Phoenix earned NAIA All-American honors at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
UPGRADES - Restrooms at Nokes-Lasater Field were overhauled with new coats of paint and a complete renovation of the men's facility has been completed on the North side of the home grandstand.
