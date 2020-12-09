A buddy and I were camping at Center Hill Lake several years ago when one of the most eerie sounds I’ve ever heard suddenly quavered through the darkness.
It sounded like Bigfoot scratching his fingernails on a chalkboard.
I grabbed a flashlight, shined it in the direction of the noise, and two big eyes reflected in the glow. I figured we were goners.
Then, on closer inspection, I was able to make out the entire creature. It was a screech owl, about six inches tall, hunkered on a limb.
I told my buddy it was safe to come down from the tree he had scrambled up. Then I climbed down from mine.
Little screech owls have given big scares to lots of outdoorsmen over the years. So have their big cousins, great horned owls, better known as hoot owls.
But they’re harmless, they’re fascinating, and they deserve their niche in the environment. That’s why the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency issues periodic reminders that owls are a protected species, as are hawks and eagles.
Some hunters have been known to target hawks and owls because they prey on small game like rabbits, squirrels and quail.
They do indeed take some, but they also remove a lot of nuisance species such as mice, rats and chipmunks.
The total raptors’ toll on game species is relatively small. Prowling domestic and feral cats probably kill more small mammals and songbirds than do hawks and owls.
But regardless of what they prey on -- including an occasional barnyard chicken – they’re protected. Harming one is illegal.
Owls are part of the nighttime magic, just like whippoorwills, creeper frogs and katydids. The after-dark outdoors wouldn’t sound the same without them.
It’s intriguing to watch an owl glide through the twilight woods, silently swerving around trees like a feathered Blue Angel fighter jet.
Some old-timers claim the hooting of an owl portends an impending demise. The legend dates back to ancient Rome when an owl’s hooting signaled the deaths of Augustus and Julius Caesar.
In the mountains where I grew up, it was believed that if an owl hooted outside your window, beware -- the end was near. But if the hooting was distant, it was safe.
For several years a pair of owls nested in a hollow tree in our back yard. It was fascinating to watch them bring food to their newborn. The three or four hatchlings would quickly grow from downy little puffballs to full-feathered fledglings perched on the rim of the nest, bracing for their first flight.
Our backyard hoot owls lived up to their name. Some nights they hooted loud enough to rattle the window panes. But the hooting was never followed by a demise, far as I know.
On second thought, one summer our son Brian’s pet hamster went to that Big Spinning Wheel in the Sky.
Maybe that’s what all the hooting was about.