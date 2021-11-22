4th place finish disappoints Gladeville native
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright finished a respectable fourth in this season’s premier Pro Late Model division at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, but looking in his rear-view mirror he says it could have been much better.
“We had two flat tires and another that went bad,” he says. “That was three races we failed to finish because of tire problems. When you run a 9-race schedule, that’s hard to overcome.”
Making the drop-outs particularly grating for Wright was the fact that he was running in the top five in two of the races when his tires blew.
“It was a frustrating season,” Wright says. “Just a lot of bad luck.”
Despite the misfortunes, only three drivers – all former track champions -- finished ahead of Wright in the standings.
Michael House, son-in-law of retired NASCAR star Sterling Marlin, won the title.
Defending champ Dylan Fetcho of Lebanon finished second and Indiana driver Cole Williams finished third.
“The competition was tough,” Wright says, “but I feel like I could have run with them if it hadn’t been for mechanical problems. That’s part of racing.”
Wright, 19, is one of the area’s rising talents, and earns high praise from legendary team owner Wayne Day, for whom he drives and works in his Millersville shop.
“Hunter is one of the most impressive drivers to come through here,” says Day, whose team has fielded rides for several racers who went on to NASCAR success, including the late Bobby Hamilton of Mt. Juliet.
Wright won three Legends Series championships at the Fairgrounds prior to moving up to the top division last season, winning Rookie of the Year.
He will continue to drive for Wayne Day Racing next season, and hopes to branch out.
“I’d like to run more regional races,” he says, “but it all depends on our sponsors and budget.”
He also hopes to make another run at the Fairgrounds Speedway crown.
“Right now, that’s our goal,” he says. “We’ll have to see how everything works out.”
An unknown factor is who will be operating the track, and what the operator’s plans will be for local racing.
Speedway Motorsports Inc., recently purchased Nashville Superspeedway (not affiliated with Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway) and is seeking a lease to operate the Metro-owned Fairgrounds track as well.
A deal is reportedly close to being finalized.
If SMI takes over Fairgrounds Speedway it might expand the schedule, a move favored by most drivers.
In addition to Wright, several other Wilson County drivers are following the Fairgrounds developments with vested interest, including Fetcho, Chase Johnson, William Hale, Bennie Hamlett and Brittney Zamora.
Extra day at NSS? - NASCAR has announced practice and qualifying will resume next season after being limited or eliminated this year due to the pandemic.
It is unclear if that means an additional day at the track for teams and fans at Nashville Superspeedway, or if practice and qualifying will be condensed into the currently scheduled June 24-26 race weekend.
Track officials are unavailable for comment until the sale of the track by Dover Motorsports to SMI is finalized.