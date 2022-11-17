LARRY Lowery

Bob Lowery, left, is presented a certificate for 30 years of TWRA service by Executive Director Jason Maxedon.

 TWRA

Wildlife officer Bob Lowery has been patrolling Middle Tennessee’s woods and waters for 30 years, following in the boot-prints of his dad, Bob Sr., who in 1950 became one of the area’s first game wardens.

“A lot has changed since then,” says Lowery, who was recently honored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for three decades of service in Macon, Trousdale and, for the past six years, his native Smith County.

