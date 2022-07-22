A white catfish is so rare that a veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist and a long-time fishing guide had never seen one – before this spring.
Now two have been caught in the Tennessee River in the past few months.
Edward Tarumianz, 15, was recently fishing with Captain Richard Simms of Scenic City Fishing Charters when he caught the second snow-white catfish.
Simms said he has been catfishing for 30 years and guiding for 17, and had never before seen a white catfish.
A couple of months earlier, another fishermen caught a white cat in the same river.
TWRA biologist Mike Jolley said it was the first one he had seen in 29 years of working on the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers.
Conservation Raffle tickets: Tickets for the annual Tennessee Conservation Raffle are available until Aug. 12 on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website www.twrf.net.
A single ticket costs $20, three cost $50 and 10 cost $100.
Among the prizes is $50,000 toward the purchase of a new Ford truck, plus elk, deer, turkey and waterfowl hunts and assorted outdoors gear.
Proceed support the TWRA and various conservation projects. Last year’s raffle raised $1.8 million and this year’s goal is $2 million.
Turkey survey: The TWRA asks anyone who sights flocks of young turkeys to contact the Agency with information about the location and number of poults, to aid in an ongoing study.
The Turkey Observation Survey can be accessed on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors issues and activities.
Subscriptions can be made at tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the code word GREEN.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.
