The stretch of Sinking Creek that runs through Lebanon’s Don Fox Community Park is scheduled for a second stocking of trout on Feb. 19.
The first stocking by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was on Dec. 7 and resulted in a good turnout, with lots of trout taken.
Youngsters 12 and under do not need a fishing license or trout license. Everyone else has to have a fishing license and trout license, even if no trout are kept.
Licenses can be purchased at www.GoOutdoors.com and at most outdoor outlets.
There is no size limit on the stocked trout, but there is a seven-fish daily limit.
The Lebanon stockings were arranged by John McKinney to give area anglers, especially youngsters, an opportunity to catch a special species of fish.
NWTF convention: the National Wild Turkey Federation Convention and Sport Show will be held at the Opryland Convention Center Feb. 16-20.
The latest in turkey hunting gear will be featured, along with seminar speakers and turkey-calling competitions.
For details about show times, daily events and tickets, visit the NWTF website - www.nwtf.org.
License reminder: hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, as has been traditional for decades.
Under the new TWRA procedure, starting March 1, new licenses will be good for 365 days from date of purchase.
Information about license options and requirements is available at tnwildlife.org or in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Trapping camp: The TWRA will host a free trapping camp Feb. 25-27 at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.
To register visit www.goOutdoorstennessee.com and click on the trapping camp link.
TWRA timbering halted: The TWRA has halted a timbering project on the Bridgestone Firestone Wildlife Management Area in White County due to opposition from some environmentalists and local citizens.
The opposition claims cutting 230 acres of timber would harm the 10,000-acre state-owned land.
Agency biologists said the relatively small clearings would enhance the WMA by creating more suitable environments for birds and wildlife species that inhabit grasslands and open areas.
The self-funded TWRA relies on timbering to generate a portion of its operating revenue, and its Department of Forestry has harvested timber across the state for decades. The Bridgestone concession will not affect other current or future timbering projects.
