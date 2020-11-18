Some call it road-kill.
Others call it dinner.
A few years ago, the State Legislature passed a law allowing the “harvesting” of animals killed on the highway for consumption.
It was called the "Road-Kill Bill".
Late-night TV comics had a ball poking fun at Tennessee’s asphalt gourmets. They said we went grocery shopping with a shovel. They said we re-defined “curb service.”
Let the sushi-eaters laugh.
The road-kill bill is intended primarily for freshly-killed deer. It makes sense. There’s no reason to let perfectly good venison go to waste.
An example: A few years ago a hunting buddy called early one morning to say he was on his way to work, and a car up ahead of him had just struck a deer.
He stopped and loaded the little doe into his truck. He asked if he could drop it off so I could dress it for him, since he was running late for work.
Shortly afterwards, I had the deer skinned and butchered and stored in a cooler. It had been struck a glancing blow, and was no more damaged than if hit by a rifle slug.
It was late-autumn, the weather was cool, and the deer was sleek and fat. My buddy and I divided the venison, and it was excellent.
That’s right -- I’ve eaten road-kill.
When I told my Manhattanite granddaughter Makayla about it, she threatened to change her name.
Ms. Makayla doesn’t eat animals, and certainly not ones found dead in the road. As a little girl growing up in Tennessee, she devoured deer jerky. Apparently living in New York has made her squeamish.
The key to highway shopping is freshness. Choose your road-kill like you choose your cantaloupes.
Some of us have a little fun with it, notably author/humorist Buck Peterson who wrote “The Original Road-Kill Cook Book.”
With tongue planted firmly in cheek, Buck says he has “served many a seven-course meal from a four-lane highway,” and offers “helpful hints for roadside shoppers.”
Chapters include “Pavement Possum,” “Windshield Wabbit,” and “Highway Hash.”
Buck recommends older, heavier automobiles when going shopping for “Michelin meals.”
He says the newer, lighter car models lack the stopping power necessary for heavier animals.
Buck offers one final suggestion: When serving road-kill, never tell your dinner guests what they’re eating until they’re done.
More seriously, the Tennessee Hunting Guide provides information about the road-kill law (TAC 70-4 115) regulating “the personal use or consumption of wild game animals accidentally killed by a motor vehicle.”
The road-kill bill applies only to game species that can be harvested legally. Non-game animals and federally protected species such as eagles cannot be possessed.
A deer picked up must be reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency or law enforcement officials.
A bear killed on the highway may be possessed only after acquiring a permit from the TWRA.
Buck admits road-kill dining is probably not for everyone, and I agree.
Some folks are picky eaters.