Mt. Juliet grad, former CU basketball player --
LEBANON -- Sheila Crockett has been named Cumberland University's next Assistant Athletic Director, announced Monday by Director of Athletics Ron Pavan.
Crockett, a graduate of Mt. Juliet High, has spent the last 17 years at King University and will train under current Assistant Athletic Director Mitch Walters during the fall semester before Walters retires at the end of 2020.
Crockett, who will begin work on June 1, 2020, will be responsible for managing all aspects of eligibility compliance and academics, including education, monitoring and enforcing NAIA and Mid-South Conference Rules.
"I am very excited we are bringing such a high quality person to Cumberland University. Sheila has 17 years of athletic administration experience which will help us continue our success," Pavan said.
For the past 10 years, she has served as an Assistant Athletic Director and the Senior Woman Administrator at King. She has served on numerous committees. She is the Chair of the Gender Equity Committee and is a member of the Wellness Strategic Planning Committee. At the conference level, she is currently a member of the Conference Carolinas Enhancement Committee.
Prior to moving into the role of Assistant Athletic Director, Crockett started out as the first full-time athletic trainer at King in 2002 where she built the athletic training program from the ground up. She implemented "Return to Learn" and "Return to Play" concussion protocol. She has a LAT and ATC license in the state of Tennessee.
"It is good to be back at my alma mater. I am really excited about working at Cumberland and being a part of something that is growing and special. I am excited about being there and making an impact in student-athletes lives," said Crockett.
"It is hard to replace Coach Walters who has been a staple at Cumberland for 30 years, but Sheila will get the chance to learn under him for a semester." Pavan added.
Crockett played basketball at Cumberland in the early 1990s for Coach Walters.
She earned a bachelor's degree in education with an emphasis on sports medicine from Cumberland in 1997. She earned a master's degree in business administration from King in 2005.