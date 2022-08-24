Woody's Woods & Waters -
A rising tide sinks all boats.
That’s been the experience of fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and me during decades of nautical nightmares, and National Safe Boating Week is a fitting time to reflect on some of the sinking feelings.
One morning we were zipping across Reelfoot Lake and got stuck on a submerged log. A stiff wind kicked up, and waves began sloshing over the side.
We were preparing to abandon ship and swim for the bank when a Good Samaritan with an Evinrude puttered up and towed us off the log.
Sometimes it was hard to tell when our boat was sinking. Our battered old aluminum john boat, the Carp Ark, leaked so badly we didn’t need a live-well for our fish. We just tossed them in the bottom of the boat where they swim around our feet.
On one trip we almost lost our boat before we got it in the water. It was strapped on top of Sherborne’s station wagon as we breezed down the highway. Suddenly the strap on one side snapped.
The boat flew off, but the strap on the other side held, dragging the Carp Ark alongside the car. It bounced along the pavement, sparks flying, while Sherborne frantically pumped the brakes.
Luckily, we were on a back-road with no traffic. If the strap had broken as we sped down the interstate during rush hour, we’d have been on CNN. Or America’s Most Wanted.
I once fell out of the boat while trying to land a big Northern pike. It was the boat’s fault – it rocked just as I reached over with the net. I scrambled back in, soaked and sputtering but still clutching my fishing rod – with the fish attached.
That same mischievous boat threw Sherborne overboard on Old Hickory Lake. I had hopped out to get the trailer at the end of a trip, while Sherborne puttered back out to adjust the motor’s idle.
As he leaned over, the motor suddenly revved, the boat spun, and over went Sherborne. The boat sped away, leaving Bob bobbing in the deep water.
Luckily, as at Reelfoot, another boat was nearby. The fisherman raced over and dipped Sherborne out like a gasping guppy. Otherwise, he would have been a captain who went down without his ship.
Outdoor writer Charlie Searcy, his son Chris, and I were launching one morning on Percy Priest Lake. Charlie backed the boat into the water, and it immediately began to sink. Someone forgot to put in the drain plug. Charlie blamed Chris and Chris blamed Charlie. We managed to winch the boat onto the trailer before it sank.
A buddy was zipping across Kentucky Lake when his boat struck a wake and flipped upside down. He and everything in the boat went flying -- but amazingly his hat was still on when he surfaced.
Good thing he didn’t lose it; it was his lucky hat.
Every boater needs one.