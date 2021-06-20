1st Cup race in Mid-State in 37 years -
GLADEVILLE – Racing’s past and present shook hands Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.
Sizzling superstar Kyle Larson drove a No. 5 Chevy owned by Rick Hendrick to victory in the Ally 400, the first NASCAR Cup Series race run in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
Rewind to that bygone race in 1984 at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway – won by Geoff Bodine in a No. 5 Chevy owned by Rick Hendrick.
“That’s a really cool stat,” said Larson after his fourth consecutive NASCAR victory, including last week’s All-Star win in Texas. “It shows how Rick Hendrick has meant so much to this sport and how he has been so good for so long.”
The race completed a weekend tripleheader that marked the return of not just big-league racing to Middle Tennessee but the rebirth of the Superspeedway after a decade-long shutdown.
“Nashville’s a great place to race, and a great city,” said Hendrick, who used the 1984 Cup victory at the old Fairgrounds to lay the foundation for what would become the most successful operation in NASCAR. “Coming back here and winning feels like old times. If I didn’t live in Charlotte, I’d live here.”
Larson, cheered to victory by a sold-out grandstands crowd of 38,000, plus a few thousand more spectators in suites and trackside, dominated the race by leading 264 of the 300 laps around the 1.33-mile concrete layout.
He cruised home ahead of second-place Ross Chastain by a whopping 4.335 seconds. There were 11 cautions and 14 lead changes among seven drivers.
William Byron, one of Larson’s three Hendrick Motorsports teammates, came in third, followed by pole-sitter Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick – last year’s winningest driver who has laid goose eggs through 17 races this season.
Kyle Busch, who notched his 100th Xfinity victory here Saturday, started on the outside of the front row and led some of the early stages, by dropped off the pace with mechanical problems and finished 11th.
Larson, meanwhile, was in another time zone.
“It was a near-perfect day,” he said. “We’ve had the best car on the track for a month and a half. It’s a heckuva streak and I hope we keep it going. We’re winning and we’re happy, but we’re never content.”
After a 37-year wait, the start of the race was delayed 10 minutes longer when track officials held off the start to allow traffic-delayed fans time to find their seats.
“This crowd was awesome,” Larson said. “It’s a cool place and an awesome track.”
Hendrick revived Larson’s career after he was fired by his former team last year and temporarily suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur – for which he apologized. He gushed over the talent of the 28-year-old California native.
“Kyle is just ripping it up right now,” Hendrick said. “He’s one of the hungriest drivers I’ve ever seen. He sleeps and breathes racing. I’ve never seen anybody more intense.”
And about that first Hendrick Motorsports victory in 1984.
“I’ve still got the Chet Atkins trophy guitar we won that day,” Hendrick said. “I think back on those days and our little shop on the hill, about how hard it was and how lucky I’ve been with drivers. After all the wins, it never gets old.”
The Cup Series returns to action Saturday and Sunday June 26-27 at the Pocono Raceway. Denny Hamlin leads the standings by nine points over Larson.
Multi Grammy and Dove Award winner CeCe Winans with Nashville Life Church offered the invocation while country music artist Priscilla Block sang the National Anthem.
CMA award winning artist Luke Combs was the Grand Marshall with the colors being presented by the 101st Airborne Division Honor Guard.