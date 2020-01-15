Assistant Vadakin promoted -
Cumberland University women’s volleyball coach Kathy Slaughter has resigned as head coach effective February 16th. Assistant coach Hannah Vadakin will step in as the program’s new head coach.
Slaughter spent five seasons as the head coach at Cumberland, compiling a 88-78 record. Slaughter led the Phoenix to a 22-14 record in 2019, that record standing as the first time the Phoenix have posted 20 wins since 2010. She was awarded Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year this past season.
Over her five seasons as head coach she has coached five Mid-South Conference First-Team selections and eight Mid-South Conference Second-Team players.
In 2017, Slaughter moved into the Director of Volleyball role as Cumberland announced the addition of men’s volleyball. She oversaw the hiring of men’s volleyball coach Scott Barbe and the implementation of the program.
The women’s volleyball program has prided itself on academics under Coach Slaughter. Her teams have seen over 45 student-athletes named to the Academic All-Mid-South Conference team and 13 student-athletes named NAIA Scholar Athletes.
Prior to becoming the team’s head coach, Slaughter spent one year as a student assistant after her playing career and four years as an assistant coach.
The Phoenix compiled a 168-47 mark with three TCAC and one Mid-South Conference championship during that span.
Slaughter was inducted into the Cumberland Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011 for her stellar performance as an athlete. She was a member of the 1991 TCAC regular season championship team and earned First-Team All-TCAC and TCAC All-Tournament honors as well as GTE NAIA National Scholar-Athlete accolades as a senior in 1992.
“Kathy Slaughter and her family will always be a part of the Cumberland University's family," said CU athletic director Ron Pavan.
"Kathy and her husband Chris are former student-athletes and alumni that care so much about our institution. Kathy has impacted so many young ladies lives by her leadership through the years.”
Vadakin has served four years as the program’s assistant coach with responsibilities including recruiting, scouting, day-to-day preparation and player development.
In 2018, she was selected as the AVCA Southern region Assistant Coach of the Year. Vadakin played three seasons at NCAA Division II Coker College.
“I am happy that Hannah Vadakin will be our new head women's volleyball coach. Hannah has great skills in teaching the game, recruiting and understanding the Cumberland University culture.” Pavan added. “I believe this will be a smooth transition to help our current and new players stay competitive.”