Veteran outdoor writer --
Outdoor writer John L. Sloan won two first place awards in the recent judging of the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) in the excellence in craft competition.
Sloan won first place in the newspaper open category with his column, “The Empty Chair” and first in the magazine fishing category with “A Kid Needs a Creek.”
Both appeared in the pages of The Wilson Post over the past few months.
“AGLOW is one of the most prestigious outdoor communications organizations in the country," said Sloan. “Not only is it an honor to be a member, it is a great honor to be a craft competition winner.”
Since 1987, Sloan has won well over 150 awards for writing and photography on a state, regional and international level.
His weekly newspaper column has run continuously in Wilson County since 1976, making it the longest continuously running outdoor column in the United States.