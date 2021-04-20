Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.