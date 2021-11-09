GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway owner Dover Motorsports on Monday announced the company is being sold to Speedway Motorsports Inc.
The surprise blockbuster announcement was made by Dover Motorsports president and CEO Denis McGlynn and SMI president and CEO Marcus Smith.
It was carried on the national racing website Jayski and confirmed by NBC, which will carry the Superspeedway’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 26.
Both Dover and SMI officials said no further comments will be made until the $131.5 million transaction is finalized.
The re-opened Superspeedway this year ran the first of four annual Cup races contracted with NASCAR. The track’s 2022 Cup races and companion Xfinity and truck races have all been finalized on the NASCAR schedules.
The sale of the track will have no immediate impact on Superspeedway’s scheduling, with three years remaining on its NASCAR contract.
This year’s revival after a 10-year shutdown was a huge success. The Cup race was a 38,000-seat sellout, and the companion Xfinity and truck races drew fairly well. The track’s seating capacity is expected to eventually be expanded, and tickets are already being sold for next season’s races.
Landing the Cup races was the deciding factor in the Superspeedway’s re-opening after a prior 10-year run. Without a premier Cup race, the lower-tier events failed to draw.
Dover International Speedway is one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks. It began running Cup races in 1969 and had run two annually until moving one to Nashville Superspeedway last year.
Interestingly, earlier Monday Dover Motorsports executive Michael Tatoian told The Wilson Post the Superspeedway planned to “collaborate” with NASCAR in hosting the Nov. 30-Dec. 2 NASCAR Awards Celebration in Nashville.
The champions of NASCAR’s three touring series will be honored, including Cup Series champion Kyle Larson who won the Superspeedway’s inaugural Ally 400 in June.
All three of this year’s race sponsors – Ally, Tennessee Lottery and Rackley Roofing – are scheduled to return next year.
It is not known what impact the sale will have on SMI’s negotiations to take over Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The 63-year-old Metro-owned facility is not affiliated with Nashville Superspeedway.
Charlotte-based SMI was reportedly on the verge of finalizing a long-term agreement with Metro Nashville to operate the Fairgrounds track, with a plan to run local races and add some NASCAR events.
If SMI takes over Fairgrounds Speedway, it will be run by a management team from Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bristol is one of nine tracks owned by SMI. The others are Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Sonoma (Calif.). Kentucky, North Wilkesboro (N.C), New Hampshire and Texas. And now, once the sale is finalized, Nashville Superspeedway will join that lineup.