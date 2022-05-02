Coolers are still forbidden inside NSS -
GLADEVLLE – Nashville Superspeedway is in the process of constructing 2,600 additional parking spaces which will be available for the June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.
“Everything is on schedule,” track President Erik Moses said Friday. “The additional parking will help the traffic flow much smoother.”
Another change that will help un-clog the traffic backups that created headaches for fans last year: the parking fee will be included in the ticket price, alleviating cars having to stop at the parking entrances to pay.
Last year’s Ally 400 inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race drew a sellout crowd of 38,000, and another packed house is anticipated for the June 26 race.
The Sunday main event will be preceded by a Friday truck race and Saturday Xfinity race.
The traffic stalls were the only serious glitch in an otherwise successful re-opening for the track, although there were some complaints from fans about not being allowed to bring coolers into the grandstands.
Moses said that policy will remain in place for the June races, and explained why:
“It’s for safety reasons. We don’t want fans tripping over coolers in the aisles.”
Race fans brought coolers to tracks for decades without any aisle-congestion problems, but Moses said there is another safety issue – created by the changing times.
“Each cooler would have to be opened at the entrance gates and checked to make sure nothing dangerous is brought in,” he said.
“That would create long lines and backups we’re trying to avoid. Unfortunately, that’s the world we’re living in today. We’re not the only ones doing it; a lot of other sports venues don’t allow coolers.”
Beverage coolers will be permitted on the track premises, just not in the grandstands and infield areas.
“Fans can bring their coolers into the parking areas and tailgating areas,” Moses said.
“And they are free to leave and re-enter the track during the race if they want to return to their vehicles.”
Moses said announcements will be made soon about entertainments and events surrounding the race weekend.
Last year the Superspeedway was bought from Dover Motorsports by Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) the country’s biggest racing company. SMI has also bid to take over Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, but that deal has not been finalized, and however it turns out will not impact the Superspeedway.
SMI has made no changes in the Superspeedway’s operation, and is expected to extend the track’s three-year NASCAR contract which runs through next season.
Tickets for the June races are on sale at nashvillesuperpeedway.com and by calling 866-RACE-TIX.
Coffee ‘N Cars meetings - Coffee’ N Cars, a meeting of regional automotive diehards, will start holding its monthly gathering at Nashville Superspeedway.
The meeting is held on the first Saturday of each month and draws about 1,200 per event. Admission is free.
The event had been held at AMC in Franklin, but out-grew the space and this week announced plans to relocate at the Gladeville facility.
Ally 400 race weekend schedule Friday, June 24
7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
Saturday, June 25
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
Sunday, June 26:
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Fairgrounds Speedway - The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has a big doubleheader set for Saturday, May 7, the ARCA Music City 200 and a Pro Late Model Challenge.
NASCAR Cup Series star William Byron is entered in the latter.
Bryon, with two wins already this season, will be among the favorites in the June 26 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Wright on: Gladeville’s Hunter Wright, coming of his first Pro Late Model victory two weeks ago, leads the championship standings after two races and will try to extend his lead in the May 7 feature.