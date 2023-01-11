Some recent critter oddities -
A gentleman in Malaysia sat down on his bathroom toilet seat and a python lurking below immediately latched onto his posterior.
According to the account carried in Field & Stream, the man “jumped to his feet, with the 6-foot-long python hanging on.” He managed to yank the restroom reptile free and flung it away.
Pythons are non-venomous, but their rows of sharp teeth slant backward to better grasp their prey (or buttocks, in this case) and several broke off in the victim’s hindquarters. The injuries were painful but not especially serious and were treated by paramedics.
Wildlife officials who captured the privy python couldn’t explain how it got there.
Possum in a pub: A possum created a stir when it wandered into a Brooklyn bar where panicked patrons mistook it for a giant rat.
One woman wasn’t intimidated. She calmly grabbed the grinning critter by the scruff of its neck, carried it outside, and plopped it down on the sidewalk where it scurried away.
The baffled bartender said he didn’t get many possums in his establishment, setting up the old punch line:
“And at these prices you won’t get many more.”
Racoon in a saloon: a woman was charged with unlawful possession of wildlife after bringing a wild racoon into a North Dakota bar during Happy Hour.
She may not be happy with the tab: a possible $7,500 fine and a year in jail.
She didn’t explain why she took a raccoon on a date, or vice-versa.
Blushing, fishing bride: A woman in Texas landed a husband and a big fish on the same day. Following her wedding reception, the bride went fishing off a nearby pier and – still wearing her wedding gown – caught a giant saltwater drum.
Her fish weighed 50 pounds. The story didn’t give the weight of the groom she landed earlier.
Teacher’s pet: A custodian walked into a California elementary school classroom to tidy up and discovered a mountain lion that had stayed after class.
The janitor called wildlife officials who captured the big cat and returned it to nearby mountains from whence it strayed.
The janitor placed a requisition for kitty litter.
Transformed Turkey: Turkish officials have considered changing the spelling of their country from Turkey to Turkiye “to disassociate it from the bird and its negative connotations.”
There has been no response from the National Wild Turkiye Federation.
Bee-gill: A California court ruled bumblebees can be classified as fish in order to provide them endangered-species protection.
It’s unclear why the court didn’t simply declare bumblebees endangered.
It’s probably only a matter of time until a fisherman gets stung by a trout.
Otter bounds: A British tourist strolling through the Singapore Botanic Gardens was attacked by a pack of wild otters and severely bitten.
Officials said the man provoked the attack by wandering into the animals’ territory. He otter known better.