WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
If you don’t lie awake at night worrying about Snot Otters, perhaps you should.
And I’m not talking about one of the big, slimy, repulsive creatures crawling through your bedroom window.
I’m referring to the fact that Snot Otters have fallen on hard times – like so many of us nowadays – and could use a helping hand. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is extending one.
Before getting into the Agency’s aid for Snot Otters, let’s explain what they are:
A Snot Otter is a giant salamander that goes by many names: Hellbender, Devil Dog, Mud Dog, Mud Devil, Grampus and Allegheny Alligator.
Personally, I think any of the above beats Snot Otter.
The Snot Otter gets his icky nickname from the fact that it secretes a slimy mucus all over its wrinkled, flabby body. You wouldn’t want to sit next to one on an airplane.
It has a wide, flat head, stubbly toes, little beady eyes and gross external gills.
A Snot Otter is the state’s largest amphibian, growing to almost three feet and weighing as much as five pounds. It’s the LeBron James of salamanders.
A Snot Otter is not only physically repulsive, it’s a pugnacious grouch and will bite you if you mess with him.
There’s a reason why Disney never made a kiddie movie about Snotty the Otter.
The critters inhabit cool, clear streams with rocky crevices and undercut banks where they can lurk while feeding on worms, bugs, minnows and other aquatic goodies.
Fisherman occasionally catch one, as my boyhood buddy Ralph and I did one summer in Daddy’s Creek on the Cumberland Plateau. I reeled it in, splashing and spinning around. I thought I’d caught a catfish. Ralph dipped it up in the net.
He let out a yelp, dropped the net and scurried up on the bank.
A two-foot-long Snott Otter came oozing out, wide jaws agape.
I caught it on a catalpa worm, and my hook was imbedded in the corner of its mushy mouth. Back then fishhooks were too valuable to lose, and I was determined to retrieve mine. I talked Ralph into holding down the thrashing, writhing creature with a stick while I yanked the hook out.
Minutes later Ralph and I were covered in Snot Otter slime, and it kept trying to bite us. I decided I didn’t need my hook back. I cut the line and the surly salamander slithered down the bank and into the water.
Biologists say Snot Otters preform a valuable ecological service because they are super-sensitive to water pollution. (Which, sadly, is why they have become extinct in many streams.) Like a canary in a coal mine, a Snot Otter can alert us to a water-qualify problem.
The TWRA believes every species deserves its niche on the planet – not just the cute and cuddly – which is why it has launched a program to enhance Snot Otter habitat and promote reproduction.
Even Snot Otters deserve a prom night.