No deer have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease among those brought to a site at Cedars of Lebanon State Park or at Walker’s Butcher Block processing in Lebanon.
Starting with September’s bow season, area hunters were asked to drop off deer heads at a cooler located at the park, where they were collected by biologist Russ Skoglund and shipped to an out-of-state lab for testing.
So far none have tested positive, nor have any tested at Walker’s Butcher’s Block. The testing will continue through the end of deer season in January.
The disease thus far remains confined to a few West Tennessee counties, but biologists fear it may continue to spread.
There is no known cure for CWD, which is highly contagious among deer and always fatal, but it is not transmitted to humans, livestock or other wildlife.
Tag and drag -- With gun season underway and more deer being taken, hunters are reminded of the TWRA’s new “Tag Before You Drag” rule.
Before a harvested deer is transported from the field it must be checked in on mobile aps or have a paper “kill tag” attached. The paper tags can be printed out at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Details are available in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at most area outdoors outlets, and on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Wear life jackets -- Even though the peak boating season is over, lots of cold-weather fishermen and waterfowl hunters will be on the water, and the TWRA advises wearing a life jacket at all times. Life jackets are mandatory below dams and at all times for youngsters under 12.
Hispanic grants -- The TWRA is offering grants to Hispanic communities and organizations to promote fishing and boating and good stewardship of the natural resources. For information visit www.tnwildlife.org under “Fishing” or email mikeparsley@tn.gov.
