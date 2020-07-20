Davies resigns as coach of CU women --
LEBANON -- Cumberland Athletic Director Ron Pavan has promoted Scott Davidson to head coach of the women's soccer team, effective Aug. 1.
Pavan made the move Monday following the resignation of Brian Davies, who is taking another position.
Davies coached the Phoenix to a record of 43-16-3 over three seasons.
Davidson has been a full-time assistant with the program since 2018.
"Scott has many years of experience and will continue the great success of our women's soccer program," Pavan said.
Born in Scotland, Davidson spent a year serving as head coach for Nashville Rhythm FC in the Women’s Premier Soccer League as well as serving as Age Group Director and Lead Coach for the Nashville United Soccer Academy.
He was also the Director of Coaching for the Williamson County Soccer Association.
Prior to his time at CU, Davidson coached at Emmanuel College, Truett-McConnell College at Bryan College and with the women’s program at Trevecca University.
He played collegiately at Bryan, scoring 23 goals with six assists as a senior to earn All-America honors. Davidson played professionally with the Sioux Falls [SD] Spitfires (2007) and Spokane [WA] Spiders (2008) as well as two years with the Nashville Metros (2009-10). He also spent time with Albion Rovers FC Youth (1998-99), Hamilton Academicals FC (2000-02) and Lanark United (2003) in Scotland before enrolling at Bryan.
He earned a bachelor’s from Bryan and a master’s from Trevecca.