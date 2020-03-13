HHS Commando Classic -
HENDERSONVILLE -- Friendship Christian School (2-1-1) picked up a pair of wins Thursday at the Commando Classic, being staged this week at Drakes Creek Park.
The Lady Commanders rode a solid pitching performance from Kyleigh Pitzer in a 4-0 shutout of Portland High.
Pitzer threw five innings of four-hit ball, striking out 12 and walked only two.
Kennedy West bombed a three-run homer in the fourth inning while Kyndal Pitzer added an RBI single.
Later Thursday, FCS held off host Hendersonville 6-5 in a game shortened to four innings due to time limitations.
Natalie Barnes ripped a single and a double to drive in four runs, Kyndal Pitzer added an RBI single and Hannah Alexander had a double and two singles with an RBI.
Barnes picked up the pitching decision, working four innings. She allowed six hits, striking out three and walking two.