Lebanon High senior Bailey Lasater signed scholarship papers Friday morning, Aug. 23 to continue her academic and softball career at Martin Methodist College in Pulaski.
An NAIA program affiliated with the Southern States Athletic Conference, MMC will be joining the Mid-South Conference in the fall of 2020.
Bailey, called by LHS coach Jody Atwood, "one of the hardest working players I've had in 19 seasons of coaching," plays multiple positions for the Lady Devils.
On hand for Friday's ceremony, front, from left: grandmother Susie Thomas, sister Caitlin, father Greg, Bailey Lasater, mom Theresa and brother Lee. Standing, from left: LHS assistant Sara Burger, head coach Jody Atwood, assistants April Harris and Brad Nagelhout.