LEBANON -- With the summer season well underway, organizers of Wilson County Adult Softball are making plans for the fall season at Elmer Elkins Park on Hobbs Avenue.
League Director Trevin Potter says the deadline for teams to have signed up and submit entry fees will be Tuesday, Sept. 1 with plans for games to commence Monday, Sept. 14.
Cost is $550 per team which includes a seven week season with a single-elimination tournament in the eighth week.
Four leagues will be made available.
Monday is designated for two leagues -- a men's church league ($550 per team) and a men's 45-over league ($75 per player).
Tuesday and Wednesday nights have been set aside for co-ed (7 men / 3 women). Spots are open for 16 teams.
Thursday nights will be a men's league with opening for eight teams.
All sign ups are first come, first serve.
Once a team is paid in full, that team will be accepted locked in to their chosen league.
To sign up, contact Potter via text at (615) 564-0601 or via Facebook messenger at Facebook.com/Wilson-County-Adult-Softball.