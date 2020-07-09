Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.