Retired Lebanon industrialist Charles Bell still loves slow pitch softball.
As sponsor of the powerful Le-Al-Co SuperStorms for 21 years between 1965 and 1991, Mr. Bell was inducted into the USA Softball Hall of Fame in 2010 after having, among other things, help create the Conway Twitty Classic at Hendersonville's Drakes Creek Park.
Bell teams earned a winning percentage of .734 and won more state titles (10) and games (1,350) than any other sponsor.
To honor Mr. Bell's legacy, Wilson Countians Tony Whited and Tim Leeper have chosen to honor him and his Le-Al-Co SuperStorms as they play in a 45 & over softball league in Hendersonville. The squad will wear jerseys commemorating Mr. Bell and the Storms.
"It's only fitting," Leeper said, "that we recognize Mr. Bell and his contributions to the game so many of us still play and love today."