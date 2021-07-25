Marc Weekly headlines hitting clinic -
Lebanon High will host a two-day fundamental softball camp for girls in grades 1 through 8 Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29.
Plans call for the camp to be held between the hours of 6-8 p.m. at the LHS softball field and indoor facility. Cost is $50 per camper.
Lebanon High head coach Jody Atwood along with former and current softball players will conduct the camp with an emphasis on the basic fundamentals of softball: outfield, infield, hitting, and base running drills will be incorporated in the daily instruction.
Girls will be placed in age appropriate groups and work together during the camp.
All campers will receive one-on-one instruction on the field and in the hitting facility.
Each camper should bring a glove, bat, tennis shoes and cleats.
To register, visit www.gobluedevilsathletics.com.
LHS advanced hitting clinic set July 30 -
In association with the 2021 Lebanon Softball Camp, LHS coach Jody Atwood has scheduled an advanced hitting clinic with one of the best hitting coaches in the nation, Marc Weekly, a former assistant at Tennessee and former head coach at The King's Academy.
The one-day event is set for 9 a.m. - 12 Noon Friday, July 30 at the LHS softball field. The camp is for players ages 10-17 at a cost of $50.
The clinic will consist of advanced instruction and drills on the fundamentals of hitting. Players will also be provided with individual instruction including video while hitting on the field.
Coach Weekly will close the camp with information for players and parents on things to consider in preparing to play at the college level.
To pre-register, contact Atwood at jodyatwood@mail.com.