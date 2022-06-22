Five Wilson County softball players have been named All Mid-State by Main Street Preps.
Leading the first team is Wilson Central third baseman Taelor Chang. The senior, who is headed for the university of South Carolina Beaufort in the fall, batted .457 for the Lady Wildcats, clubbing 21 home runs and 17 doubles while driving in 53 runs.
She helped lead Wilson Central to a record of 35-8 and a berth in the final four of the Class 4A state tournament. Chang was voted the District 9-4A MVP.
A pair of sophomores from Green Hill High -- shortstop Emily Legrand and outfielder Maliyah Wilkins - joined Chang on the first team.
Legrand hit .529 on the season, racking up 55 hits including eight homers, seven double and five triples.
She drove in 27 runs, recorded 14 stolen bases and was named District 9-4A Infielder of the Year.
Wilkins finished with a .505 batting average. She bopped 19 home runs, driving in 52 runs with nine doubles to go along with a .570 on base percentage.
She was named the District 9-4A Offensive Player of the Year.
Wilkins and Legrand helped lead Green Hill's Lady Hawks to a record of 27-8 in 2022.
Second team: Wilson Central senior pitcher Kyleigh Pitzer was named second team All Mid-State by Main Street Preps.
The University of Louisiana signee went 21-7 in the circle with a 1.46 ERA over 160 innings. She struck out 241 batters, walked 39, allowing just 28 earned runs and was voted Pitcher of the Year in District 9-4A.
Third team: Green Hill High third baseman Keeton Brown was named to the third team. A senior, Brown hit .417 with eight homers, three doubles and drove in 37 runs.
TSCA all-state: The Tennessee Softball Coaches Association released its All-State team last week.
Local honorees include: outfielder Deshea Oakley and infielder Gabby Lowe from Friendship Christian School; Chang from Wilson Central along with Legrand and first baseman Allison Brake from Green Hill were also recognized.
MT All-Stars: Pitzer and Chang were named to the TSCA Middle Tennessee All-Star series, played last week at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.