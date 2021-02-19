Will assume duties after 2021 season --
LEBANON - Cumberland University athletic director Ron Pavan announced Friday he has named Stephanie Theall as the next head coach of the Phoenix Softball program.
Theall's promotion will become effective at the end of the 2021 season, taking over for Heather Stanfill, who announced her resignation (effective at the end of the season) earlier this month.
"I am excited about Stephanie becoming our new softball coach on June 1, 2021. She has been the assistant coach for the past eight years, a graduate assistant coach, student assistant coach, and an excellent player for Cumberland. It is great to promote from within the program," Pavan said.
A former All-Conference infielder Theall (formerly Gutierrez) joined the Cumberland staff as a full-time assistant in January 2016.
The 2021 season marks her ninth year as an assistant coach at her alma mater. She has spent ten of the last 11 years at Cumberland as either a student-athlete or coach.
The Orlando, Fla., native spent a year-and-a-half on the staff at Centre College in Danville, Ky., with the Colonels compiling a 14-18 record in 2015.
She coached one Second Team and one Third Team All-Conference player as well as an Honorable Mention All-Conference performer while at Centre.
Theall served as a student assistant at CU during the 2012 season after finishing her playing career and was a graduate assistant for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Cumberland posted a 37-22 mark in 2013, advancing to the NAIA Championship Opening Round for the first time in program history.
In her three seasons on the Cumberland staff previously, Gutierrez worked with eight First Team and five Second Team All-Conference selections as well as Second Team All-American Jessica Roper. Student-athletes earned nine Player of the Week and seven Pitcher of the Week accolades. Twenty-five players garnered Conference Scholar-Athlete awards and eight were named NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Theall batted .278 in 157 contests during a four-year career at Cumberland with 13 doubles, four home runs and 45 RBIs.
She saved her best for last, batting .315 with seven doubles, four homers, and 20 RBIs in 57 games as a senior, collecting 11 multi-hit and four multi-RBI games while also scoring 21 runs.
She appeared in 39 outings as a sophomore during Stanfill's first season at CU, including 11 contests in the circle, compiling a pair of victories in 59.0 innings of work.
Gutierrez also batted .269 that season, earning Second Team All-TranSouth Conference honors. She drove in 16 runs in 50 games as a junior.
“I know I have some big shoes to fill following Coach Stanfill but I am up for the challenge," Theall said. "I'm excited to continue all of our traditions and to see where our next path leads,” Theall said.
Gutierrez earned a bachelor's in Sports Management from Cumberland in 2012 and a master's in Sport and Exercise Pedagogy at CU in 2014.
She married former Cumberland offensive lineman Grant Theall in January of 2016.