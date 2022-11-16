WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
The buddies I quail-hunted with as kid, back in the Jurassic Era, were not at all like the ones featured recently in a slick Southern lifestyles magazine.
They were relaxing on a veranda amid mint julips and jasmine after an “invigorating” day afield with their pointers and setters and butlers.
My buddies couldn’t spell invigorating.
The Southern lifestyle dandies’ “sporting attire” was fancier than what I wore to the Senior Prom.
And speaking of glossy magazines, I’ll wager they never put any of those glossy pages to use in a rough-lumber outhouse.
Back to quail: We didn’t call them quail. They were bob-whites. Old-timers called them partridges.
My buddies and I didn’t hunt like the swells, with their pedigreed bird dogs and shotguns with curled-walnut stocks and silver engravings that cost more than my daddy’s old pickup.
I shot a single-barrel .410 with a rust-pitted barrel and a stock cracked by bashing a possum in the noggin that raided grandma’s chicken house. (It was holding a hen hostage and I couldn’t shoot.)
We stalked brushy fence rows and stomped through saw-briars and cockleburs where quail were known to lurk. With no dogs to alert us to a covey, no matter how ready we were, we were never ready.
When a dozen feathered buzz-bombs suddenly exploded under our feet, I’d throw up my little scattergun and blast away. Sometimes there would be a puff of feathers. More often, the bob-whites would sail off into the distance.
Hunting buddy Tommy Thurman had an automatic 16-gauge (his dad owned a sporting goods store) and he could get off three shots while I was reloading.
Even back then, when quail were plentiful, I didn’t shoot many. It was more about economics than conservation. Shotgun shells cost a dime, too pricey to expend on a skinny little partridge. With that 10-cent shell I could bag a pump cottontail or a squirrel with some meat on its bones.
Sentiment was another reason why I shot so few quail. I liked to hear their cherry “bob-bob white!” whistles in the spring, and my grandma liked them because they pecked the bugs off her beans.
By the time I could afford to splurge and buy shotgun shells by the box, quail had virtually vanished across the Southland. Wildlife biologists don’t know why.
I seldom see or hear a quail nowadays, and I haven’t shot a wild bird in years. What few are left, I’d rather hear whistle than shoot.
Most quail hunting these days is done on commercial game farms like Meadowbrook in Westmoreland, with pen-raised birds. The setting is idyllic, the shooting challenging, and your conscience is clear when you empty the game pouch.
I suspect the Southern Gentlemen pictured in the fancy magazine bagged their quail on a similar game farm. After the guided hunt they were chauffeured back to the manse for cocktails on the veranda.
I didn’t see any saw-briar scratches on their noses or cockleburs in their hair.