LarryCheaters

A walleye like this one was loaded with lead. 

A pair of Ohio tournament fishermen have been indicted for cheating, stuffing their catch with lead balls to make them weigh more in order to win a first-place prize of $30,000.

Officials suspect they may have used the same ploy to win some previous tournaments, raking in “tens of thousands of dollars” in prize money.

