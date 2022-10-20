A pair of Ohio tournament fishermen have been indicted for cheating, stuffing their catch with lead balls to make them weigh more in order to win a first-place prize of $30,000.
Officials suspect they may have used the same ploy to win some previous tournaments, raking in “tens of thousands of dollars” in prize money.
Cheating in big-league fishing tournaments becomes more tempting as the prize money increases, and even smaller events have to be wary.
“We’ve never caught anybody cheating in our 19 years,” says Andy Jennette, who runs the Thursday Night Tournament on Percy Priest Lake, the area’s longest-running bass fishing tournament.
“But I know of one Priest Lake tournament that had a problem, and at the start of another tournament a fisherman was caught with two bass in his live-well. I once found a basket in the lake with some bass in it, waiting to be picked up when the tournament started. I dumped them out.”
Jennette added: “Cheating does occasionally happen (in local tournaments) but it’s rare, because the guys are fishing mostly for fun, not for a big pay-out. They’re also competing mostly against guys they know, and it would be pretty low to cheat your buddies.”
In the recent Ohio incident, the two partners fished the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament and weighed in a five-fish catch that totaled 34 pounds, winning first place.
But the weight was about 14 pounds more than normal for fish their size, and tournament officials became suspicious.
The fish were cut open and found stuffed with lead balls.
Because of the sizable amount of money involved, the case was turned over to law enforce officials and the two men face fraud charges.
They passed mandatory polygraph tests and had an assigned observer aboard their boat during the tournament, yet were still able to cheat.
A similar charge clouded the world record smallmouth bass caught in Dale Hollow Lake in 1955. There were accusations that the fish was stuffed with lead sinkers to make it weigh an unprecedented 11 pounds, 15 ounces. The fish was not caught during a tournament and there was no prize money involved, and it was eventually decided there was insufficient evidence to overturn the record which stands today.
Jennette says when cheaters are caught, “I hope they’re prosecuted. Most tournament fishermen are honest, but one or two cheaters get a lot of media attention and give the rest of us a black eye.”